Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city.

In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.

"Unfortunately multiple people in our town have called PETA to report the alligator’s hand being swollen, which is actually an old battle wound," he wrote in the post. "The state admitted to knowing that it doesn’t bother her but visually just causes a problem."

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries did not respond to a request for comment from WBRZ on Thursday afternoon.

In a phone interview with WBRZ, Kliebert said the agency told him the only way to save the gator is to move it somewhere the public cannot view it. He said that’s to avoid any negative public perception about Hardhide’s condition.

The gator has lived in a habitat in downtown Ponchatoula for the last 12 or 13 years, Kliebert said. He added that the appearance of a swollen foot is from an injury that Hardhide suffered 45 years ago.

"This alligator is 65 years old. This alligator was hatched by my grandfather in 1957," Kliebert told WBRZ. "That alligator is part of my family, just like if somebody had a dog."