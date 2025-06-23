89°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue leaves one dead, officers say
BATON ROUGE — A shooting on Longridge Avenue left one dead early Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.
Officers responded to shots fired on Longridge Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Two people got into an argument that led to the shooting, police said.
Marion Griffin, 27, was shot and later died at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was not identified.
Trending News
BRPD encourages anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH- INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep behind the...
-
Pennington researchers targeting childhood obesity as part of larger effort to improve...
-
Fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue leaves one dead, officers say
-
Mayor-President announces plan to merge Baton Rouge Fire with Baton Rouge EMS
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
Sports Video
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July