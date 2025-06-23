Fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue leaves one dead, officers say

BATON ROUGE — A shooting on Longridge Avenue left one dead early Monday, Baton Rouge Police said.

Officers responded to shots fired on Longridge Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. Two people got into an argument that led to the shooting, police said.

Marion Griffin, 27, was shot and later died at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was not identified.

BRPD encourages anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.