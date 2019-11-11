63°
Fatal shooting on Cyrus Avenue results in one man's death

Monday, November 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that resulted in one man's death. 

On Sunday night, 25-year-old George Pikes succumbed to gunshot wounds following a shooting incident on Cyrus Avenue, which is just off Airline Hwy, near Prescott Road.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive or any suspects related to the case. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or (225) 344-7867. 

 

