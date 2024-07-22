Fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue marks 57th homicide in Baton Rouge city limits this year

BATON ROUGE — Sunday night's deadly shooting on Cedar Avenue was the 57th homicide in Baton Rouge this year, marking 2024 as the third deadliest year on record so far.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department records, officers investigated 51 homicides during the first seven months of 2023. Documents show that there were 61 homicides inside city limits through July 2022 and the same number during the first seven months of 2021.

More than a decade earlier, those statistics were nearly cut in half with only 35 reported in 2014.

A resident who lives near Cedar Avenue said that Sunday night's shooting seemed random.

"We don't usually get any trouble. Everybody over here know each other. We share stuff like lawn mowers, food," he said. “I’m guessing it’s probably not from over but happened over here, cause we get along over here."

BRPD said they are still looking for a suspect and no arrests have been made.