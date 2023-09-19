85°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash on I-12 leaves Interstate briefly shut down in Tangipahoa Parish
PUMPKIN CENTER - State police said at least one person died in a crash that briefly shut down I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said a crash on I-12 eastbound near the Pumpkin Center exit was confirmed to be fatal. Traffic cameras showed an AirMed helicopter landing near the scene of the crash.
Trending News
More information was expected to be released later Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High-speed Interstate chase early Tuesday began when woman reported being held against...
-
FBI getting involved in 'Brave Cave' investigation as lawyer alleges misconduct by...
-
Clean-up crew finds stolen gun near Highland Road and Lee Drive, claims...
-
Another trial delay for prosecutor accused of felony hit and run
-
Evacuation order lifted for homes close to Ascension Parish wildfire, but crews...