Fatal crash on I-12 leaves Interstate briefly shut down in Tangipahoa Parish

PUMPKIN CENTER - State police said at least one person died in a crash that briefly shut down I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday morning.

Louisiana State Police said a crash on I-12 eastbound near the Pumpkin Center exit was confirmed to be fatal. Traffic cameras showed an AirMed helicopter landing near the scene of the crash.

More information was expected to be released later Tuesday.