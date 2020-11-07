72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal Crash on Florida Street

2 hours 40 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, November 07 2020 Nov 7, 2020 November 07, 2020 12:56 PM November 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 7:50pm last night in the 2600 block of Florida St.

49 year-old Rochelle Stewart was struck by a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder while attempting to cross the roadway.

Stewart was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

This traffic crash is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days