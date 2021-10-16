Fans excited to celebrate game day in Tiger Stadium without COVID-19 protocols

BATON ROUGE - Gameday in Death Valley is back in full force, and fans are excited to be back in Tiger Stadium without the strict safety measures for COVID-19.

"It feels like before COVID ever was a thing," Tiger fan Jared Lafleur said.

It is the first game where people will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"Last year was definitely a lot worse. This year's been better, but I think it'll be even better with absolutely no restrictions," LSU student Grace Matthews said.

The past 18 months have been tough for many students like Matthews and Kayleith Montana.

"It's been hard. Especially for people who had to send in their negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations, and then they can't go to the game," Montana said.

But, the promise of normalcy for LSU's gameday is looking bright.

"It was really hard, but now that restrictions are lifted, it's really nice," Montana said.

LSU officials told WBRZ that a decrease in cases allowed for the change in protocols.

Fans still have to wear masks in the indoor parts of the stadium.