Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Chad Elzy Jr.

Wednesday, October 18 2023
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE- The Fans' Choice Player of the Week seven is Ascension Catholic running back Chad Elzy Jr.

Elzy had an explosive couple weeks on the gridiron. Two weeks ago, Elzy rushed for 348 yards and five touchdowns. In last week's win over East Iberville, the junior rushed for 313 yards and six scores.

He has had an exceptional season, but Elzy said it is starting to become normal. Head coach Chris Sanders said Elzy's recent performances are not a shock to coaching staff. 

"The level of his success might be a little surprising, the fact that he's been doing well is not, not at all surprising to us," Sanders said.

Elzy is looking to make first-team All District for the second year in a row and the Bulldogs look to make another run at the post season. They are currently 5-2 on the year.

