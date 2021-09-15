Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Liberty's Kaleb Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Winning the first game in program history is special, but rushing for 260 yards and five touchdowns is even more impressive. Junior Kaleb Jackson can do it all, and the running back believes he's just getting started.

"I'm a big dude, about 210 pounds right now, and you know I'm still really really fast. I'm working on my pass-catching right now. I think I am a good receiving back. And I'm definitely getting stronger," Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson said.

"There's really nothing that he can't do. I mean, he runs the ball well between the tackles, he runs it outside on the perimeter, he's got top-notch speed, he's got breakaway speed, he never gets caught, he can catch it out of the backfield, he blocks in pass protection. So, he's really a do it all back," Liberty Head Coach Drey Trosclair said. "He's a pleasure to coach, and he's a really talented kid."

In the first game in program history, the Liberty Patriots didn't just win but dominated White Castle 49 to 7, a performance Jackson will remember forever.

"I was on cloud nine! It was one of the best moments of my life. First varsity high school football game we did came out and did that," Jackson said.

"We only had two punts in the whole game. We put up a ton of points early 21 nine in the first quarter. Both sides of the ball played well. We had four forced turnovers on defense. So, I mean the offensive side of the ball, obviously, they had a lot of things happen well, and you know we put up 49 points, and we only gave up seven. So, I think both sides of the ball played really well," Trosclair said.

The offers are already starting to pour in for Jackson as he currently has eight, and as the season goes on, you can expect him to have much more.