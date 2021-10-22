Fans, alumni eagerly anticipate Southern University's Homecoming Weekend

BATON ROUGE - This week, the excitement is palpable on Southern University's campus. Current students, alumni, and visitors are flocking to Louisiana's largest historically black college for one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming.

Events

A host of homecoming events were carefully planned for fans to enjoy. The week's activities began last Sunday (October 17) with the Southern University Family Reunion.

Other on-campus activities that took place throughout the week included a comedy fashion show, a drive-in movie, the Miss Southern University Coronation, and the Homecoming Concert.

Friday's festivities deliver a build-up to the weekend's excitement with the Homecoming Pep Rally and Picnic, SU Alumni Federation Pathway To Excellence Memorial Wall Ribbon Cutting, and the Greek Show.

This Saturday (October 24), the excitement intensifies with the Homecoming Parade (click here to view the parade route) and the much-anticipated game featuring Southern University's Jaguars and Prairie View A&M's Panthers.

WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris visited with the Human Jukebox early Friday morning to provide viewers with a sample of what to expect during Homecoming weekend. Watch the video below for more!

Security

University officials made security a priority during the special week of activity, and this will continue as fans gather for Friday and Saturday's events.

This weekend, campus visitors will notice a heavy law enforcement presence, and officers have been instructed to enforce the university's 'Zero Tolerance' policy.

On Friday morning, WBRZ's Brandi B. Harris also spoke with one of the officials responsible for ensuring on-campus safety, Corporal Baldwin (pictured below).

Baldwin explained that during Homecoming this weekend, the only way to enter and exit Southern University will be through Harding Boulevard, and that all visitors must present an ID.

Baldwin added that law enforcement personnel from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Constable’s office, and Louisiana State Police will be present during the weekend's events.

To attend Homecoming events, visitors (students and parents) will make their way through a safety checkpoint where they will show their ID.

Fans should also keep in mind that due to COVID-19 health concerns, masks must be worn during all events held on campus.

And, according to Southern's website, those who attend events that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, should have taken a COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to the event.

These safety and security measures have been implemented to keep fans free from health risks as they enjoy the institution's Homecoming festivities.

Weekend Festivities

Activities, held Oct. 22-Oct. 24, include:

Friday, October 22

-Homecoming Pep Rally/Picnic at noon-

Mayberry Lawn

-SU Alumni Federation Pathway To Excellence Memorial Wall Ribbon Cutting at 1 p.m.-

J.S. Clark Memorial Alumni House

-Greek Show at 6 p.m.-

F.G. Clark Activity Center

Saturday, October 23

-Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m.-

-Athletics Day Party at 11 a.m.-

A.W Mumford Stadium Lot

-Homecoming Game at 6 p.m.-

Southern University vs. Prairie View A&M

A.W Mumford Stadium

*Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*

Sunday, October 24

-Campus Clean-up in Partnership with Alumni Federation at 8 a.m.-

Across Campus

To view a more extensive list of activities, including ticket information, visit: subr.edu/homecoming.

Alumni events can be found at sualumni.org and athletics events/ticket information are available at: gojagsports.com