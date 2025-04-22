Family wants BR hairdresser charged after she attempts to cut off a child's braids in payment dispute

BATON ROUGE - The family of an 11-year-old girl says a former hairdresser at Draft Picks Barbershop on O'Neal Lane tried to cut newly-styled braids off the girl's head after the girl's mother did not pay a late fee.

Conchota Singleton, the grandmother of the 11-year-old, said they feel they are not getting the justice they deserve after the altercation a week ago.

"One, you canceled the initial appointment. Two, you picked up scissors to a child's head, regardless of the intent. You picked scissors up," Singleton said. "That doesn't make any sense to me. . . . You do not have the right to cut the style out of the child's head. There's ways to handle things. You can't take the law into your own hands."

Singleton said her daughter and granddaughter arrived at the shop ten minutes late. The stylist charges an extra $25 fee when a client is more than 10 minutes late.

“My daughter said, well, your grace period states that I'm late after ten minutes. I was here at 5:10,” Singleton said.

In the video, you can see the stylist attempting to cut the braids. The pregnant mother tried to stop it, and got injured in the process. Singleton said Baton Rouge police were called to the salon, and no one was criminally charged.

"They told me that there was no intent, that she was not trying to cut my daughter's hand, but my issue is once she picked up scissors, she became a threat," she said.

WBRZ hasn't named the stylist because no charges have been filed. Singleton said she is still working on that and plans to take it up with the district attorney's office.

After the incident, the owner of Draft Picks, TJ Malveaux, fired the stylist, according to a statement given to WBRZ.

"We extend our sincerest apologies to the client and family affected, and to anyone who may feel uneasy as a result of this situation," Malveaux said. "This incident does not reflect the values or standards we uphold at Draft Picks. We are taking immediate steps to review and strengthen our policies, as well as provide additional training to our staff, to ensure that every client continues to feel safe, respected, and welcomed in our chairs."







