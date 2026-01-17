Family reacts to third arrest in Christmas Day shooting

BATON ROUGE - A third arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Sensley on Christmas Day.

"This year was actually our first year excited about Christmas, like we went all out for each other, and now, like I don't think I'll ever like Christmas or New Year's ever again," Sensley's sister, Kaylan Sensley, said.

Sensley says her brother, Tyler, walked outside to pick up a Christmas gift at an apartment complex on Morgan Road Christmas morning, when he was shot.

"They must've called his name in the videos that I've seen from the apartment complex. He turned around, and he tried to run, and that's when he got hit, and the minute he got hit, like the guys they were constantly shooting," she said.

Sensley died in the hospital five days later. Deputies arrested three men in connection with his death: 23-year-old Trevion Green, 25-year-old Dorien Johnson, and 21-year-old Derick Johnson.

Sensley says Derick and Tyler went to school together.

"Like I have pictures in my phone where Tyler won prom king in middle school with Derick 'lil bill', your arm is wrapped around my brother, you're happy for him, and now like the beef, this is what it leads to? Jealousy?" she said.

Sensley says these recent arrests have not brought her any peace in her brother's death. She says social media posts she's seen appear to show more people than those who have been arrested, were involved.

"They're still guys out there that're still reppin', making it seem like they did it or had something to do with it, just getting on social media and things like that," she said.

But, Sensley says now that suspects are in custody, it's up to the court system to ensure the people who killed her brother are held responsible.

"I have a brother who was killed in 2019, and we are still fighting to this day for justice. They have house arrest bracelets on, but they are still out free, so is this going to be the same cycle that's going to happen again?" Sensley said.

All three suspects face second-degree murder charges.