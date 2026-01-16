Eight students disciplined after fight at Walker High School on Friday, school district says

WALKER - Eight students were disciplined after a fight at Walker High School on Friday, a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish School System said.

Officials said the fight resulted in six of the eight students receiving charges from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. LPSO said five students were booked for disturbing the peace, while another was charged for battery alongside disturbing the peace.

Additionally, the Livingston Parish School System said after the fight, a call was made to the school about a possible incident. Following a sweep by deputies and Walker Police, no credible threat was found and restricted flow was lifted.

LPSS said the two incidents are unrelated.