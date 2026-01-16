67°
Student accused of bringing gun to Dutchtown High was also arrested in middle school, deputies say
GEISMAR — A 15-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Dutchtown High School on Thursday was arrested in middle school on terrorizing charges, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the teen, currently being held at St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, was previously arrested in 2024 while in middle school after pictures of what the student claimed to be a gun began circulating online.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies never recovered the alleged weapon but believed the student was posting pictures of a BB gun. Deputies said the student pleaded guilty to terrorizing charges.
