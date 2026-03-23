Family reacts to new indictment in Southern University student's death

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. — Derick Hollins Jr., one of three people accused of killing Southern University student Steven Harris, has been indicted in Mississippi on murder charges, Harris' mother told WBRZ.

Harris was killed in 2024. Investigators believe he was lured to Wilkinson County, Mississippi, where he was shot multiple times.



Steven's mother, LaSonia Harris, believes it all stemmed from Steven's custody battle with the mother of his son, Allyah Martin.

"Steven died for a cause. He is a young man who was fighting for his rights to be in his son's life," LaSonia Harris said.

Martin pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in a St. Francisville courtroom in January. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"It's bittersweet. It's not the 30 years that we initially wanted," LaSonia Harris said.

Along with Martin, Hollins Jr. and Calajia Jack were also charged with conspiracy in St. Francisville. Now, nearly two years later, Steven's mother said Hollins has been indicted in Mississippi on first-degree murder, unlawful use of a machine gun, and tampering with evidence charges.

"I was elated. It's been a long time coming."

The development comes just days before what would have been Steven's 22nd birthday.

"A great birthday gift for Steven. Steven's birthday is Tuesday the 24th."

But even with progress in the case, she says justice will never feel complete. Still, she hopes all those involved are held fully accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"Either life in prison or the death penalty. We are adamant about getting justice for our son at whatever cost it is."

Hollins will be formally arraigned on Monday, Harris' mother added.