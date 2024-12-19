Latest Weather Blog
Family of teenager killed in police chase introduces new Pursuit Alert System
BRUSLY - Jason Gill, the father of Caroline Gill who was killed inadvertently in a police chase at the beginning of 2023, held a press conference Thursday to introduce the new Pursuit Alert System that aims to keep bystanders safe.
Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The two were killed when their vehicle was hit by a police officer's car as he was involved in a high-speed pursuit. Dunn's brother, Liam, was also in the car and was severely injured.
Jason Gill and Caroline's mother ultimately sued the Addis police officer involved in the chase, David Cauthron.
Thursday, the family unveiled a new Pursuit Alert System at a press conference. You can watch that press conference on our YouTube page here.
The alert system sends a notification to cellphones in the area when a high-speed chase is in progress.
Trending News
Falon Brown will have more information on the system and what it means for the family later tonight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown
-
Amazon workers strike at multiple facilities as Teamsters seek labor contract
-
2une In Previews: Christmas Toy Giveaway with Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman
-
Teen shows the Spirit of Christmas through her art
-
Denham Springs captures the Christmas Spirit with its town decorations