Family of Southern University coach Sean Wallace announces funeral arrangements
BATON ROUGE - Coach Sean Wallace, the assistant coach of the Southern University football team, will be laid to rest Friday after a service at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Wallace's family said there will be a public viewing from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Memorial Service at 9:30 a.m. before the service at 10 a.m..
To read more about Wallace's life, click here.
