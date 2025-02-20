Southern University football coach Sean Wallace passes away after battle with cancer

Left to right: Sean's son Abraham, his daughter Sadijah, Coach Wallace, his wife Venio

BATON ROUGE - Coach Sean Wallace, the assistant coach of the Southern University football team, has passed away, his family reported Thursday.

His sister, Antoinette Wallace, posted on Facebook announcing his death.

His family released the following statement:

With Heavy Hearts, We Announce the Passing of Coach Sean Wallace (1972-2025) It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Coach Sean Wallace after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved mentor, leader, and friend, his impact will forever be felt by those whose lives he touched. At this time, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate this difficult loss. Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date. Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. Coach Wallace’s legacy will live on in the hearts of many. #SeanStrong

Wallace announced his diagnosis in 2023 and as of 2024 told WBRZ his cancer cell count was down and that he was almost entirely cancer-free.