Family of Matthew Gerald reflects on deadly ambush targeting law enforcement in 2016
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters who lined the Millerville overpass were among thousands who gathered to pay respects to Nick Tullier.
Many in Baton Rouge still remember the 2016 ambush targeting law enforcement officers that killed three and severely wounded Tullier. For some, like Dechia Gerald, it is a day she will never forget, as her husband and police officer Matthew Gerald was killed in the shooting.
Gerald says the past few years have been hard on her and her family. She says her daughter, who was only three years old when Matthew died, now knows more of the sad truth of what happened that day.
"She's been really struggling this year, I guess more aware of the situation, because like I said, she was only three when it happened years ago," Gerald said.
She says there is no one word to describe the grief she has felt since that day, but she feels blessed that she and her family can still live a good life. But she says it's upsetting that her kids won't get to know their dad.
"We're six years out, and yes, we have come to the realization that my husband's not coming home, dad's not coming home, but it doesn't make it any easier," Gerald said.
She says she wants people to respect first responders and most of all wants people to come together.
"Regardless of color of skin and those types of things, let's bridge that gap and all work for the common good of the people," Gerald said.
She also says her prayers are with the family of Nick Tullier.
