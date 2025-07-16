Family of man who lost leg in July 4 hit-and-run starts GoFundMe to pay medical expenses

BATON ROUGE — The family of a man who lost his leg in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Washington Street and North Acadian Thruway has set up a GoFundMe to cover his medical costs.

Jonathan Doyle, 33, had to undergo nine surgeries and have his leg amputated after the July 4 incident. Donations to Doyle's medical fund can be made here.

The father of three's family initially questioned the Baton Rouge Police Department after they initially investigated the crash as a single-vehicle accident. Doyle's brother posted surveillance video of the accident that showed a truck hitting Doyle's motorcycle during a turn and driving away.

It is unclear if detectives have any leads at this time.