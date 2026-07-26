BRPD arrests woman accused of attempted murder after shooting at ex-boyfriend, his current partner in car

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman accused of attempted murder after trying to kill her ex-boyfriend and his current partner.

On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., police were called to Scenic Highway near Fairchild Street.

According to one of the two shooting victims, 21-year-old Aliah Martin approached the couple in a car at the Hooper Point Apartments and fired a gun at the car. Police found three bullet holes in the driver's side of the car.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Martin was upset that the couple was dating, which Martin later admitted to officers. She also admitted to shooting the car, but said she did not intend to harm her ex-boyfriend. She added that she fired at the vehicle because she was upset about the relationship.

Police then arrested Martin on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.