Family shares video of motorcyclist severely injured by car; police reported crash as single-vehicle

BATON ROUGE - After obtaining surveillance video, a family questioned the Baton Rouge Police Department's investigation to a crash that resulted in a man having a lost a leg alongside multiple broken bones.

The family of Jonathan Doyle said the Baton Rouge Police Department reported the July 4 crash as Doyle losing control of his motorcycle. Doyle's brother posted video Thursday showing a vehicle crashing into a motorcycle during a turn before driving away on Facebook.

Jonathan Doyle lost his leg in the crash and also broke his foot, wrist and his arm; he already had nine surgeries, his family said.

Doyle's brother told WBRZ the family went to nearby businesses to get the security camera footage. They also do not believe police asked around for video or interviewed a person on the scene who called 911 after the crash.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed investigators initially reported the crash as a single-vehicle crash due to only the motorcycle being on the scene, but officials said family since provided the surveillance video to them.

Additionally, officials said they do not know whether the investigation was upgraded to a hit-and-run as of Friday night, but will check with that division to confirm. CrimeStoppers since requested information about the crash from the public.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 225-344-7867.

Video credit to the Doyle family.