94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trading Post Tattoo hosts Companion Animal Alliance fundraiser

2 hours 49 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2026 Jul 26, 2026 July 26, 2026 4:15 PM July 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fans of ink and animals turned out to Trading Post Tattoo's fundraiser for Companion Animal Alliance on Sunday. 

Artists prepared special, ready-to-use designs featuring furry friends for the Tattoos for Tails event, with all proceeds going to support the animal shelter. 

Trending News

Adoptable CAA dog joined in on the fun, meeting prospective parents outside the shop on Jefferson Highway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days