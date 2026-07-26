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Trading Post Tattoo hosts Companion Animal Alliance fundraiser
BATON ROUGE - Fans of ink and animals turned out to Trading Post Tattoo's fundraiser for Companion Animal Alliance on Sunday.
Artists prepared special, ready-to-use designs featuring furry friends for the Tattoos for Tails event, with all proceeds going to support the animal shelter.
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Adoptable CAA dog joined in on the fun, meeting prospective parents outside the shop on Jefferson Highway.
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