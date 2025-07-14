Latest Weather Blog
BRPD now investigating motorcycle accident that took a man's leg as hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE — After initially reporting a motorcycle crash that took a man's leg as a single-vehicle accident, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it is now investigating it as a hit-and-run.
BRPD previously said that Jonathan Doyle lost control of his motorcycle near Washington Street and North Acadian Thruway in a July 4 accident that caused him to undergo nine surgeries and have his leg amputated.
The family began questioning BRPD's investigation after Doyle's brother posted surveillance video of the accident on Thursday. The video shows a truck hitting Doyle's motorcycle during a turn and driving away.
BRPD confirmed to WBRZ on Monday that they are now investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. It is unclear if detectives have any leads at this time.
