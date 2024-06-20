78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family holds balloon release for 12-year-old Prairieville drowning victim

1 hour 38 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 9:00 PM June 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - This afternoon, family and friends of DaQwain Robinson, the 12 year old boy who drowned earlier this month in Prairieville, held a balloon release in his honor.

Robinson fell in his neighborhood pond and never resurfaced.

Robinson's family was "moved" by the overwhelming show of support.

Trending News

"[We've had an] outpour of love and support from the community and the buisnesses around here from donations.. gestures big and small, and we appreciate them all," a family member said. "Hopefully, what will come out of this is awareness, that when we see kids playing around water, that we do what we can to avoid something like this from happening again."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days