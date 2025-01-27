Family feels power of community after neighborhood comes together to find lost dog during snowstorm

ZACHARY - A Zachary family says they are grateful for their community after neighbors came together to help find CoCo, a white Maltipoo lost in a snowstorm for days.

It was an emotional time for Libby and Donald Morgan after their family dog wandered away Tuesday.

"We have an outdoor refrigerator, I went to go get ice cream or something. I came back in and unbeknownst to me CoCo had followed me. I shut the door and didn't know she was outside. And about 30 minutes later I said 'Donald, have you seen CoCo?" Libby Morgan said.

As the temperatures were below freezing, finding CoCo was vital to them. The Morgans went to neighbors, made phone calls and posted on Facebook asking for help. The number of people who started looking for their family dog was beyond anything they could have imagined.

"I hear strangers calling for my dog. People were leaving food out for her. My dear friend Sheryl Tate and her neighbor, she got in a golf cart and they were looking and it's freezing. This was scary for us and they took on that. I admire that so much," Libby said.

The search continued into another day of freezing temperatures. The family kept getting calls from CoCo sightings, but they could not catch her. With help from a thermal drone, they were able to track what she was doing while gone.

"He took his drone, started running around this whole area, found her tracks. And says during the day she was on a man's porch and he knew she was staying there, because she didn't move," Donald Morgan said.

"That's what she was doing. She knew we were here, but couldn't get to us," Libby said.

Someone even contacted a dog whisperer to help the Morgans find her.

"He told me to quit calling her name, that at this point she's in survival mode and I was scaring her and that she wouldn't come to me. I have that in my head that I'm calling her and she's not going to come," Libby said.

After two days of searching, they got a call. CoCo was found in a backyard within walking distance of their house.

"They were honestly willing to help us find this little dog. People say you wouldn't get that anymore and that's not true," Libby said.

"You wouldn't believe the amount of people that came out and asked 'What's the matter?' We told them what happened and they told us they'll be on the on the lookout," Donald said

They said they have invested in a tracking device to make sure this doesn't happen again.