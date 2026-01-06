A.M. Food Mart declared public nuisance after hearing; Highland Road store ordered to close for 5 years

BATON ROUGE — A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road was declared a "public nuisance" following a Tuesday court hearing.

The owner, Ibrahim Khoder, was ordered to shut down the establishment for five years after the Baton Rouge Police responded to hundreds of incidents at the convenience store, including 41 shootings and four homicides over the past five years.

The public nuisance order comes after District Attorney Hillar Moore sent a letter to Khoder warning him of the declaration in September.

The letter claimed that a group called "Top Snatcher Klan" used the back of the store to conduct illicit activities, including drug transactions and dice games.

This is not the first time Moore considered action against the owner. In 2020 and 2021, the Sandpiper Apartments in Tigerland were featured in several 2 On Your Side reports. Over the span of five years, police responded here nearly 200 times, including a double murder and an officer-involved shooting.

In 2021, Moore asked for safety improvements at the complex, like surveillance cameras, which have since been installed. He is now looking to do the same at A.M. Mart.