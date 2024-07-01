Families of deadly car crash victims in Livingston, West Baton Rouge Parishes launch online fundraisers

Following three crashes across Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes over the weekend that left four people dead, the families of some of the victims have launched GoFundMe pages

The family of Joe Dodds, 22, is asking for $5,000 to help support his girlfriend and infant son. State Police say Dodds was killed after he ran off the road and hit a tree while driving down South Frost Road early Saturday morning.

The families of Kenneth Broussard, 28, and Abigail Wheat, 22, are asking for help to pay funeral expenses. Both were involved in a wreck along LA 16 near Baily Lane in Denham Springs shortly before midnight on Friday. Broussard's family is asking for $10,000 and Wheat's family is asking for $5,000.

20-year-old Jada Bergeron was also killed in a two vehicle wreck Saturday morning along North Lobdell Highway in Port Allen. Carlos Thomas, 37, hit her while trying to turn into a private driveway. He faces charges of improper lane usage, negligent homicide and vehicular negligent injuring.