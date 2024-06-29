LSP: Four people killed in three separate crashes across capital area

State Police is investigating three fatal crashes that happened within a matter of hours and left four people dead.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, two cars hit head-on along LA 16 near Bailey Lane in Denham Springs. One of the drivers, 28-year-old Kenneth M. Broussard II of Prairieville, and the opposite car's front-seat passenger, 22-year-old Abigail Wheat of Denham Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Three hours later, two crashes happened - one in Livingston and the other in Port Allen.

Troopers said 23-year-old Joseph Dodds of Livingston was driving along South Frost Road near LA 444 when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. Dodds died at the scene.

Around the same time, there was a two-vehicle wreck along North Lobdell Highway in Port Allen. Troopers said 20-year-old Jada Bergeron of Mamou was the front passenger in a car headed south. A car driven by 37-year-old Carlos Thomas was headed north, but attempted to turn into a private driveway and drove into the path of the other car. Bergeron died at the scene. The driver of her car was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries. Thomas was arrested and booked for improper lane usage, negligent homicide and vehicular negligent injuring.

State Police said Wheat, Dodds and Bergeron were not wearing their seatbelts.