False River shut down Saturday after deadly boating accident; person still missing

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Authorities have closed off False River as they search the water for someone who went missing after a deadly boating accident late Friday night.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a man was killed and two others were seriously hurt after two boats collided in the water around 10 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux told WBRZ the lake was shut down late Friday as deputies and wildlife agents searched for the missing boater. That person was said to be a man, but officials have not released his identity at this time.

The two injured boaters were taken to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge for treatment.

The sheriff said he expects False River To remain closed until they recover the missing person.