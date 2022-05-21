77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

False River shut down after deadly boating accident overnight; one person still missing

45 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, May 21 2022 May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 5:06 AM May 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Authorities closed off False River late Friday night as they searched the water for someone who went missing after a deadly boating accident.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said at least one person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in the incident, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after midnight, the sheriff's office said the lake was shut down as deputies and wildlife agents continued to search for the missing boater. 

Trending News

No other details related the accident were immediately avaliable. This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days