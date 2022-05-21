False River shut down after deadly boating accident overnight; one person still missing

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Authorities closed off False River late Friday night as they searched the water for someone who went missing after a deadly boating accident.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said at least one person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in the incident, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after midnight, the sheriff's office said the lake was shut down as deputies and wildlife agents continued to search for the missing boater.

No other details related the accident were immediately avaliable. This is a developing story.