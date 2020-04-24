72°
Facebook launches 'Messenger Rooms' so you can stay connected during quarantine

By: WBRZ Staff

Facebook has announced the launch of 'Messenger Rooms', a new way people can interact while at home via video chat.

The company says it is aimed to help keep people connected in the era of social distancing.

"We’re rolling out a new product called Messenger Rooms, the first video chat designed with social interactions in mind," says Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO.

Some features include immersive backgrounds, artificial intelligence-powered filters and augmented reality filters.

Users will also be able to have up to 50 people in a room for an unlimited amount of time. A Facebook account or the Facebook messenger app is not needed to join in on a chat.

The owner of the room will also be able to control privacy settings like who sees the room and if new guests can join.

Facebook also plans bring this feature to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal.  

