64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ExxonMobil plans Monday afternoon emergency drill

3 hours 32 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 13 2021 Dec 13, 2021 December 13, 2021 8:35 AM December 13, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon ExxonMobil will be conducting planned emergency drills at the Polyolefins Plant. In a social media post, the company warns of an increased level of noise and activity around the facility.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days