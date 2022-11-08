77°
Exxon says plants will be flaring through the week
BATON ROUGE - Exxon announced Tuesday there will be flaring at its plants through the week and reassured residents the situation is not an emergency.
The company said it is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. According to Exxon, flaring is an environmentally approved safety control device to consume excess gas.
