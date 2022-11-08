77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Exxon says plants will be flaring through the week

55 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 5:11 PM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Exxon announced Tuesday there will be flaring at its plants through the week and reassured residents the situation is not an emergency. 

Trending News

The company said it is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. According to Exxon, flaring is an environmentally approved safety control device to consume excess gas. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days