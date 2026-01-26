Experts remind residents of frostbite, hypothermia dangers with freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE - When temperatures drop to freezing and below, the risk of frostbite and hypothermia increases significantly.

Health experts and the National Weather Service say there are ways to protect yourself from the elements. The NWS recommends wearing layers of loose-fitting clothes.

Central to this strategy is the three-layer system. The first component is a base layer designed for moisture management, which wicks sweat away from the body to keep the skin dry. This is followed by a mid-layer that acts as insulation to trap body heat, such as a fleece, down vest or puffer jacket. Finally, an outer layer serves as a shell to protect against wind, rain, and snow.

The NWS also advises you to wear a hat, high-quality socks, and insulated boots. Experts further suggest that mittens, snug at the wrist, are far more effective than gloves because mittens allow fingers to share heat and there is less heat loss overall.

Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic, notes that symptoms of frostbite can vary depending on the severity. In the early stages, the skin might feel cold and tingly, but if this sensation eventually transitions into complete numbness, it's vital to seek medical care immediately.

Hypothermia is an equally grave concern in these freezing temperatures.

"If you start to exhibit signs and symptoms of hypothermia, which initially can be shivering, slowed movement, and clumsiness, but left to progress, turns into altered mental status," Dr. Waters said.

He advised that the priority is to warm the affected person up as quickly as possible and then transport them to a hospital.

For those dealing with minor cases of frostbite, Dr. Waters says home treatment is possible by running the affected area under warm water. He cautions against using hot water, as the extreme temperature can make the injury worse.