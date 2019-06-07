Expecting Less Rainfall Today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies through your Friday, with morning and isolated afternoon storms possible as we head through the day. Winds will stay out of the southwest between 5 and 10 mph, which will keep clouds overhead later tonight. Temperatures will be peaking around 87°, with lows near 74° approaching Saturday morning.

Up Next: Moisture lingering into Saturday afternoon, with drier conditions through the workweek.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

The low pressure system that brought a significant amount of rainfall across our region is still in our vicinity and just to our northwest. This will still allow for the potential for afternoon showers and storms to pop up through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Some cells will incur some heavy rainfall, but they will be moving much faster today than yesterday. That will allow for training lines to be spotty and not as developed through the afternoon today. Several values, like helicity and shear will be very low, but CAPE values are still quite heightened. This means that the potential for tornadoes is minimal, but isolated storms will be very possible as we proceed through the afternoon. Drier conditions will be the case as we head through the weekend. Isolated to spotty storms through the afternoon on Saturday, but Sunday will be sunny and dry. This will stay the course through the workweek, with the exception of Monday afternoon. Some spotty showers will be possible, but very hit or miss through the day. High pressure moves in through the midweek, which will bring a return of a drier weather pattern that will stick around into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

