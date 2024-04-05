74°
Expect extended drive times in Gonzales this weekend due to Rock the Country concert

GONZALES - Commuters should expect some delays and congestion this weekend due to a massive countryfest at Lamar Dixion Expo Center. 

Rock the Country, a concert series featuring Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, and Hank Williams Jr. and other musicians, will open its doors at 3 p.m. Friday at Lamar Dixon Expo Center and run through Saturday evening. Anyone looking to drive through or around Gonzales should expect the typical delays that come with concerts. 

Last-minute concertgoers can buy tickets for the festival here

