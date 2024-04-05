74°
Latest Weather Blog
Expect extended drive times in Gonzales this weekend due to Rock the Country concert
GONZALES - Commuters should expect some delays and congestion this weekend due to a massive countryfest at Lamar Dixion Expo Center.
Rock the Country, a concert series featuring Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, and Hank Williams Jr. and other musicians, will open its doors at 3 p.m. Friday at Lamar Dixon Expo Center and run through Saturday evening. Anyone looking to drive through or around Gonzales should expect the typical delays that come with concerts.
Trending News
Last-minute concertgoers can buy tickets for the festival here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Immigration court headed to Baton Rouge
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death