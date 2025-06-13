Expect another effort to limit chain drug stores affiliated with pharmacy benefit managers

BATON ROUGE — Rather than ending the Louisiana Legislature's war against pharmacy benefits managers, Thursday's conclusion of the 2025 legislative session likely only paused the conflict.

Through other legislation, lawmakers successfully placed more demands on PBMs, which serve as middlemen among drug stores, pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies and individuals, but a bill that would have shuttered drug store chains affiliated with PBMs failed without a Senate vote.

Pharmacy benefits managers say they help lower drug prices, but local pharmacists complain that reimbursement rates often don't cover their cost of doing business. Lawmakers this week passed a bill ordering PBMs to pass more of their savings onto customers, but the Senate declined to take up a bill that opponents said would have closed more than 100 chain-owned drug stores.

The LSU Manship School News Service reported that Gov. Jeff Landry could call a special session to take up a bill targeting PBM-affiliated drug stores for closure. CVS Health, one of the companies that would be impacted, said lawmakers would harm consumers if a bill makes it through.

"Our focus remains on serving the people of Louisiana: lowering drug costs, providing access to care, and helping improve health," said Amy Thibault, a spokesman for CVS. "We look forward to working productively with policymakers to continue to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible and promoting the value of community pharmacy.

While lower drug prices and preservation of independent drug stores would seem a nearly universal goal, some rural legislators worry that if PBM-affiliated stores are closed, rural areas could lose access to a nearby pharmacy, the LSU news service reported.

The proposed anti-PBM law would have taken effect in 2027, so lawmakers have additional opportunities to take up the issue.

The LSU Manship School News Service reported that, when it became clear that the Louisiana Senate was reluctant to rush into the harsher sanctions Thursday, the House unanimously passed a milder bill that increases state oversight of pharmacy benefit managers and their pricing tactics.

Also from the news service report: