Expanded vaccine eligibility will include most La. adults - starting Monday

BATON ROUGE – More Louisianans are now able to obtain a COVID vaccine under expanded groups.

WATCH LIVE WBRZ BREAKING NEWS AND STREAMING NEWSCASTS HERE

Already, many adults were able to get vaccinated after the state included a anyone with a body mass index – BMI – over 25, a questionable and often controversial number that claims to make someone classified as “overweight.” Anyone with a BMI over 30 is considered obese. It’s not difficult for the average person to be at or very near a BMI of 25, allowing most Louisianans access to the vaccine.

Though, still, some sought to wait until it was exactly time, and that has come, according to state health regulators Thursday.

Beginning Monday (March 22), more workers classified as essential will be eligible for a vaccine, no matter their health conditions.

In addition to the BMI eligibility, many other adults have had access to vaccine appointments due to a long and vague list of health conditions. Earlier this year, teachers, police and sheriff’s deputies, first responders, and others, were given access.

As of Thursday (March 18), nearly 570,000 people had fully completed vaccine doses – whether a single-dose serum or the widely-used two doses. In all, more than 1.5 million people had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine in Louisiana. WBRZ tracks vaccination information here.

Beginning Monday, March 22, people working in these jobs will be able to schedule vaccine appointments:

Higher Education faculty/staff

Food and agricultural workers

Food service (restaurant/bar) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers

Judiciary staff, including judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders

Postal workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Transportation workers, including river pilots

Water and wastewater workers

Energy workers

Bank tellers

Construction workers

Clergy

IT and communications workers

Media workers

Public safety engineers and other workers

Public health workers

Frontline government workers

Child, youth, and family service workers

Veterinarians and support staff

Waste management workers

Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers

You can find your nearest vaccine location by clicking HERE.