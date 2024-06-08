Exhibit exploring architecture and history of Mississippi River bridges opens Saturday at Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE — An exhibit featuring photographs of bridges that cross the Mississippi River opens Saturday at the Old State Capitol, which is practically in the shadow of the Interstate 10 bridge at Baton Rouge.

Architectural photographer Philip Gould explores the various spans, including how they were built and their history.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 5.

Gould will discuss the exhibit on June 25 at 6 p.m. Details are available at https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/bridging-the-mississippi-spans-across-the-father-of-the-waters