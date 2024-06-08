90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Exhibit exploring architecture and history of Mississippi River bridges opens Saturday at Old State Capitol

1 hour 42 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, June 08 2024 Jun 8, 2024 June 08, 2024 9:47 AM June 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An exhibit featuring photographs of bridges that cross the Mississippi River opens Saturday at the Old State Capitol, which is practically in the shadow of the Interstate 10 bridge at Baton Rouge.

Architectural photographer Philip Gould explores the various spans, including how they were built and their history.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 5.

Gould will discuss the exhibit on June 25 at 6 p.m. Details are available at https://louisianaoldstatecapitol.org/exhibits-events/bridging-the-mississippi-spans-across-the-father-of-the-waters 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days