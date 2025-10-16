EXCLUSIVE: Incident report in area Hakken threat

HAMMOND - A police report describes tense moments when the man, accused of kidnapping his two sons earlier this week in Florida, attempted to take them from foster parents in Tangipahoa Parish last year.

Cole Hakken, 4, and Chase Hakken, 2, were snatched from their grandparents' house in the Tampa-area Wednesday. Authorities said their father, Joshua Hakken, tied-up their grandmother and took the boys at gunpoint while his wife, Sharyn, waited outside in a vehicle.

The grandparents had custody since Louisiana revoked the Hakkens' rights after being arrested in 2012 on drug charges.

WBRZ News 2 obtained the incident report, where the foster parent said she heard a knock on the door. Outside, there was a woman and a black truck in a neighbor's driveway. She told deputies, when she opened the door, Joshua Hakkens was there. After telling them to leave and closing the door, she said Joshua pulled a gun and pointed it at her through a window.

The woman took the boys to safety, and called 9-11. No one was injured.

In the most recent and successful case, authorities believed the Hakkens sailed a newly purchased sailboat into the Gulf of Mexico with the boys.