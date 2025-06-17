EXCLUSIVE: Former LSU president Tate discusses reason for departure

Dr. William Tate sat down for an exclusive interview with the Investigative Unit to talk candidly about his time at LSU, and why he chose to leave for Rutgers University.

In his four years at the helm, Tate has overseen the entire state higher education system through major triumphs (as well as some major missteps).

Under his tenure, enrollment grew and research exceeded a record-breaking $500 million.

It appeared LSU was soaring to new heights. Then in May, Tate abruptly announced he was stepping down.

"The scenario here is very complicated," he said.

Despite having just last year signed a contract extension with a $25,000 raise, Tate says he finally entertained one of the many calls he often received from other schools looking to hire him.

"In this context, with all the changes that were happening, it just seemed like the right time for me to consider whether or not I should return to the AAU (Association of American Universities), an environment in which I spent a great majority of my career."

The Chicago native says he often ignored those calls as he was happy in his position, but recently some things changed.

"Well, I think it's obvious to everyone -- we had changes on our board. There are new board members. There's a new administration and it's fair to say that I was brought in under another administration."

When Jeff Landry became governor last year, he immediately began re-designing the Board of Supervisors -- selecting a new chair and appointing several of his campaign donors.

"It's fair to say that there were questions about governing philosophy."

At the end of 2024, Landry's new influence over LSU became clear when he demanded the removal of two law school professors for political comments made during classes.

Ken Levy was removed from his class and has not yet returned. He sued LSU and the case is still pending. Tate testified during a hearing that he was the one who approved Levy's removal.

From there, the dominoes quickly fell.

The university's top attorney Winston Decuir resigned in January.

Kim Lewis, vice president, left in February and before the end of the school year, Provost Roy Haggerty took another job in Oregon.

"These are high level officials operating at LSU who, for whatever reason, are no longer there, and I think that it is fair to assume that there's at least a correlation."

Though none of them have given reasons publicly for why they left, Tate says for him, it was all about support -- or lack thereof.

"There was a tremendous amount of support for me on that board, and I'm thankful for those folks who were supportive, but the realities are I think it just came to a point where it was best for everyone that I probably pursue another opportunity.

Tate, however, does not feel he was forced out.

"No, I don't. But I very much operate on a wisdom that you're always the most successful when you have people who are cheering you on and 100 percent, all in, and you're going to always struggle when that's not the case. For a season I had that, and I'm thankful for that time, because that's the momentum that you see at LSU right now. I hope that they find someone they can cheer for 100 percent and get after it and let LSU continue to climb."

Despite the changing tides, Tate says the state as a whole has left a lasting impression on him and his family.

"I consider it like a home away from home now. I love LSU and that will never change. I will always, always love LSU."

Tate's last day as president was June 1, but he will remain with LSU as an advisor to the interim president Matt Lee until the end of the month.