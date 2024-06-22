EXCLUSIVE: Escaped killer's ex-husband warns of violence

ST. GABRIEL - The search for a killer continues as correctional officers and U.S. Marshals widen the net in the hunt for escaped convict Keana Barnes continues.

Barnes broke out of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women on New Year's Day. State prison officials said she should be considered armed and dangerous, and offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

Her ex-husband, Clinton Lewis, told News 2 today Barnes will do whatever it takes to keep from getting locked up.

"She will take out a knife, stick you with it, take your money, she will hook for it," said Lewis, "I think if she gets out of the state of Louisiana, that's a wrap, you can forget about catching her, not this time."

Lewis says Barnes tried to kill him while they were together, shooting at him six times in their New Orleans apartment. Now he just hopes she doesn't show up on his doorstep.

"I wouldn't say that I'm deathly afraid of this woman, but I am concerned, you never want to have to hurt anybody and I don't know what her intentions are when it comes to me, so I'm definitely on guard," he said.

Lewis also wasn't surprised to hear Barnes broke out of prison.

"She's just got that perspective on things, you can never ever hold me down, you can never ever stop me, I am going to get you, even if it kills me, that's the kind of person Keana is," said Lewis.

U.S. Marshals will continue to look for Barnes in several locations across the state. They say Barnes will have close shaved haircut and has a tattoo of a dragon on her back, a tattoo of a 'K' on her left hand, and two panthers tattooed on her chest.

If you would like to be notified of escaped of convicts in the futures you can register here.