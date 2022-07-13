Ex-Senator Karen Carter Peterson expected to plead guilty to gambling with campaign funds, The Advocate says

NEW ORLEANS - Former Dem. Senator Karen Carter Peterson paid $50,000 in restitution to Louisiana's Democratic Party for gambling with campaign funds, The Advocate said Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, Peterson is expected to plead guilty to federal charges from her inappropriate use of the money.

The Advocate said Peterson's lawyer, Brian Capitelli, said the restitution money was an important step in the ex-senator's journey to recover from her gambling addiction.

Peterson resigned from the Louisiana Legislature in early April, saying she needed to focus on her mental health and recovery from her gambling addiction.

