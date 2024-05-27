Ex-EBR contractor due in federal court Tuesday in child exploitation case

BATON ROUGE — A former city-parish contractor is scheduled for a hearing in federal court Tuesday on allegations he sent an obscene video involving a child to an undercover investigator and discussed an interest in bestiality and incest.

Blake Steiner is due at the U.S. District Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for a detention hearing and arraignment.

Steiner was arrested last week after a raid on his home in East Baton Rouge Parish. An affidavit said Steiner sought admission to a group through a "Kik" app. To gain access, prosecutors said, he said he was "into teens" and interested in bestiality and incest, and subsequently sent the agent a video of child pornography involving a child younger than 13.

East Baton Rouge Parish said Steiner was not employed by the city-parish directly but rather an employer with a contracting and building inspection company that the city-parish worked with. The city-parish said it would no longer work with Steiner.