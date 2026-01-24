Evidence could be thrown out in murder trial of man accused of killing one man at after-hours club

BATON ROUGE — Judge Don Johnson ruled that possible key evidence in accused killer Michael Robinson's trial will not be shown to jurors on Friday. He ruled that the state cannot use surveillance video recovered by a detective that captured footage from the night of the shooting.

WBRZ previously reported that Robinson allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Dexter Cormier outside of an after-hours club in 2024.

The forensic pathologist who worked on Cormier's autopsy testified Friday.

On the stand, the pathologist explained what she found during the autopsy, telling the court Cormier died from five gunshot wounds he suffered that night.

As autopsy photos were shown to the jury, members of Cormier’s family were visibly upset, and some walked out as the images were displayed.

During cross-examination, the defense confirmed with the pathologist that she could not determine which gun fired the bullets that caused Cormier’s injuries. The witness agreed.

Another witness who testified was the detective who interviewed Robinson right after the shooting. The jurors were able to see that interview.

You can hear the detective and another officer asking Robinson about what happened.

Later on, the prosecutor wanted to play the surveillance video that the detective recovered that night from the shooting, but the defense objected.

The public defender's office objected to the state's failure to turn over the evidence to the defense in time before the trial. Earlier in the trial, Forensics was also thrown out in the case for a similar reason.

The state plans to appeal that decision.

The trial is set to possibly pick back up next week.