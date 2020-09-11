Everything you need to know about 'phase 3' in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards laid out rules for phase 3 that will allow most businesses to increase their capacity but will keep bars closed in parish with high coronavirus infection rates.

According to the new guidelines, many business already allowed to open in phase 2 will be able to increase their capacity to 75 percent. That includes settings like restaurants, spas, gyms, retail, and salons.

The mask mandate will also stay in effect for the time being.

Parishes with an infection rate of five percent or lower for two consecutive weeks can opt into letting bars reopen. East Baton Rouge's infection rate was last reported to be at 11.9 percent on Sept. 2.

Only five parishes would meet that criteria as of Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health website. Those include Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson Davis, Bienville, and St. John the Baptist parishes.

The department of health is expected to update these parish-wide infection rates every two weeks. The next update is scheduled to be released on Sept. 16.

In the event that the parish government decides to "opt in" to onsite consumption of alcohol, bars will be able to operate under the following restrictions:

- 25% capacity up to 50 customers indoors

- No more than 50 customers outdoors

- Customers must be seated at a table for service, cannot go to bar for service

- Drinks must be ordered at table, staff to deliver drinks to the customer

- Patrons must be seated

- Social distancing required both in and outdoors

- Sale and service of alcohol at bars will end at 10 p.m.

- Must close by 11 p.m.

- Those under the age of 21 will not be permitted into bars

- No live music

Other phase 3 guidelines can be found below

Social gatherings (indoors)

- Limited to 50% capacity

- Max of 250 people

- Social distancing required

- On-premises consumption alcohol sales end at 10 PM (including bars, restaurants, casinos, reception centers, etc.)

Social gatherings (outdoors)

- 50 % capacity

- Max of 250 people

- Social distancing

Casinos

- Remain at 50% capacity, 75% gaming

- Alcohol sales end at 10 p.m.

Sporting events (college/high school)

- Can operate at 25% capacity

- Social distancing required

- No alcohol sales

The phase 3 order is currently scheduled to stay in place for 28 days, expiring on Oct. 9.