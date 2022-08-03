Everything you need to know about LSU football's spring game

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will kick off its annual Spring Game in Tiger Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.

LSU is offering free admission to the game

The University is also hosting a block party on North Stadium Road between Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Center at 1 p.m. The free block party will also feature a zydeco band between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m. and fans are asked to enter through gates 1-6. Fans seated in the east side suites will enter through gate 14. South side suites fans will enter through gates 21.

LSU will also enforce its regular bag policy for the spring game. Backpacks and any bag larger than 8 ½ inches by 11 inches are prohibited.

The following items are also prohibited:

Coolers, ice-chests, bottles, cans, cups

Outside food or drinks

Umbrellas

Any artificial noise makers

Pets (except for service animals)

Video cameras

Weapons

Tobacco or e-cigarettes

Banners, flags, poles,

The university says there will be ample free parking on campus. Most lots on the west and south side of Tiger Stadium will be set as free parking.

Lot 407 will be reserved as a free RV parking.

Fans who can’t make it to the game can catch the game on LSU Sports Radio Network and the SEC Network. The game will also be broadcasted on LSUsports.net and the WatchESPN mobile phone app.